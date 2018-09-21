Urban naxals: Branding security forces as enemies is not dissent, it is anti national

New Delhi, Sep 21: Even as a section debated that the arrest of the activists, who have been dubbed as 'urban naxals,' was to quell dissent, the probe by the police shows that the intention was to demoralise the security forces by ambushing them.

The Pune police recovered a document from the computer of one of the activists, which refers to the government forces as the enemy. This document refers to lowering the morale of the forces by ambushing them.

The letter also spoke about the need to provide logistic support on force deployment and movement of road opening parties. In the Supreme Court additional solicitor general, Tushar Mehta drew the attention to the Bench and said, " please note how the author of the letter is speaking about how the cadre is not able to move freely. It refers to the checking by the security forces as a result of which the cadre is not able to move around freely, he also said. The author then goes on to seek assistance from the recipient of the note on conducting bigger attacks. They speak about six places where they planned on attacking the security forces. Moreover four ambushes did in fact take place."

The police also stumbled upon a 100 page document which was prepared by the eastern bureau of the CPI (Maoist). This speaks about a sustained propaganda to be carried out.

In a bid to change a narrative, the plan was to brand the killed naxals as innocent tribals. The document further boasts about how the cadre had killed 25 security forces.

Mehta added before the Bench that anyone could dissent against the government's policies. They can write articles, protest etc. However branding the government forces as the enemy is surely not dissent.