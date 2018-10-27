  • search

Urban naxal: Time up for ‘activists’ as court grants police custody

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Pune, Oct 27: The police have reached the residence of Sudha Bharadwaj after her bail plea was rejected by a Pune court.

    Sudha Bharadwaj
    Sudha Bharadwaj

    She will be formally arrested today. The laws do not permit the arrest of a woman after sunset. The police reached her residence at 12.30 am on Saturday. The police were completing the legal formalities.

    The Pune court had rejected the bail pleas of Sudha, Arun Ferriera and Vernon Gonsalves. Ferriera and Gonsalves were arrested in Mumbai on Friday itself.

    The activists said to be close to naxalites had been under house arrest since August 29.

    The Supreme Court had on September 28 given them four weeks time to seek legal remedies. It may be recalled that hey had been first arrested on August 28 along with Varavara Rao and Gautam Navlakha in connection with the Elgar Parishad case.
    Earlier this week a review had been filed challenging the decision of the Supreme Court.

    The court had however refused an early hearing in the case. The court also refused to entertain the plea of the defence lawyers that Pune Police be restrained from arresting them for a week to enable them to appeal this decision in a higher court. Immediately after this, teams of Pune Police which were already in Mumbai, moved to take custody of Gonsalves and Ferreira.

    Ferreira and Gonsalves tried to seek extension of their house arrest from the Bombay High Court but the plea was rejected. The matter has been posted for hearing on November 1.

    Read more about:

    activists sudha bharadwaj bail plea pune court rejected arrested naxalites supreme court

    Story first published: Saturday, October 27, 2018, 7:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 27, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue