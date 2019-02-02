Urban naxal link to Elgaar Parishad: Anand Teltumbe arrested

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Pune, Feb 02: The Pune city have arrested Anand Teltumbe, a professor at the Goa Institute of Management, in connection with the Elgaar Parishad case. He is accused of having links with the naxalites.

The arrest was made after a special court had rejected his anticipatory bail plea. The arrest was confirmed by Shivaji Pawar, assistant commissioner of police.

It may be recalled that the police had raided his home in connection with the case last year.

Five Left-wing activists were arrested during the searches and they are under house arrest till September 6 as per a Supreme Court direction. Teltumbde was not among them.

The Maharashtra Police had cited a letter, allegedly written by "Comrade Prakash", that mentions about arranging funds for a human rights convention attended by "Comrade Anand" in Paris.

However, the police did not say when the convention was held. The letter also mentioned allocating Rs 10 lakh annually to organise international seminars on Dalit issues, they had said.

The press meet was addressed by Additional Director General (Law and Order) Param Bir Singh. Dismissing these charges, Teltumbde said, "I dont know any Maoist leaders and I have not received any letters. Police should think before levelling allegation, they should see my background, the work I which I did, I don't have time to do all these things," he said, adding "this is all outrageous".