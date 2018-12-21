UPTET Revised Result 2018 declared, where to check

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Dec 21: The UPTET Revised Result 2018 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

A total of 19,582 candidates have cleared the exams. The examination was conducted on November 18, 2018.

Earlier, the result for UPTET was declared on December 12. Candidates had raised objections over 14 questions.

The Allahabad high court had ordered UPBEB to mark every candidate equally for those questions. This would change the number of qualified candidates and hence, a revised result will be declared. The court has asked the board to extend the last date of registration for main examination till December 22. The results are available on http://upbasiceduboard.gov.in.