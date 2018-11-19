  • search

UPTET Answer Key 2018 date: Check here for more details

By Simran Kashyap
    New Delhi, Nov 19: The UPTET Answer Key 2018 will be released soon. Once released the same would be available on the official website.

    The Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test-2018 (UPTET) concluded on November 18.
    Around 17 lakh candidates have appeared for the UPTET examination. The first shift was conducted from 10am to 12.30pm, for candidates, aspiring to teach classes I to V in government primary schools.

    The second session was conducted from 3pm-5pm for aspirants wanting to teach classes VI to VIII in government schools. The UPTET Answer Key 2018 is expected to be released this week itself. Some reports even suggest that the answer key may be released on November 20 2018, ie tomorrow. Once released, the answer keys would be available on upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

    answer key uttar pradesh

    Story first published: Monday, November 19, 2018, 10:55 [IST]
