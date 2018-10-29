UPTET Admit Card 2018 to be released on this date: How to download

New Delhi, Oct 29: The UPTET Admit Card 2018 will be released soon. Once released, it would be available on the official website.

The admit cards for the UPTET examination will be released on October 30 and the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board will conduct the exam on November 18.

Reports state that over 44000 applications were rejected due to various reasons.

Last year, nearly 10 lakh applied for the exam of which, exam authority has rejected 32,587 applications. UPTET was initially scheduled to held on November 4 but has been postponed to November 18 due to the alleged paper leak a day before the BTC exam, as per reports. UPBEB will release the answer keys on November 25. Once released the admit cards would be available on upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

How to download UPTET admit card 2018:

Go to upbasiceduboard.gov.in

Click on the UPTET link

Click on the relevant notification

Click on download admit card link

Enter required details

Submit

View admit card

Take a printout