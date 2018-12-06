UPTET 2018 result declared, how to check

  • search
    New Delhi, Dec 6: The UPTET 2018 result has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

    The successful candidates will be eligible to prepare for teachers' recruitment examination which is to be conducted in January next year. The results are available on upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

    How to check UPTET 2018 result:

    • Go to upbasiceduboard.gov.in
    • Click on the UPTET 2018 result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Thursday, December 6, 2018, 6:54 [IST]
