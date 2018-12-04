UPTET 2018 result date, how to check

New Delhi, Dec 4: The UPTET 2018 result will be declared soon. Once declared the same would be available on the official website.

The results are expected to be declared next week. The official statement indicates that the results will in all probability declared on December 10. However there are some reports that suggest that the results could be declared either tomorrow (December 5) or on December 6. The results once declared will be available on upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

How to check UPTET 2018 result:

Go to upbasiceduboard.gov.in

Click on the UPTET 2018 result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout