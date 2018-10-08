UPTET 2018: Links to pay fee online, check direct links

New Delhi, Oct 8: For the UPTET, today is the last date to pay the fees. The same can be done on the official website.

On Sunday many candidates faced issues while completing the registration process due to technical problems.

However, the board does not want to take any chances with the payment of the application fees online today. Therefore, two additional links for online payment of UP TET 2018 fees has been released. In case students face any technical issues or the main website upbasiceduboard.gov.in) goes down or the response becomes slow, the candidates can use the below given URLs for paying the UP TET 2018 fess online.

The form filling process, started on September 18, was marred by technical snag for over two weeks forcing the state government to revised the schedule and national informatics centre (NIC) to come out with a new URL address upbasiceduboard.gov.in/hdf/payFee.aspx to facilitate registration.

UP TET 2018 PAY FEE ONLINE LINK 1: http://164.100.181.110/hdf/payFee.aspx

UP TET 2018 PAY FEE ONLINE LINK 2: http://upbasiceduboard.gov.in/hdf/payFee.aspx