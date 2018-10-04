  • search

UPTET 2018: Forms available only till today, how to register

By Vikash Aiyappa
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Oct 4: Hurry! The application form for the UPTET 2018 registration will be available only till today. Registrations can be done on the official website.

    UPTET 2018: Forms available only till today, how to register

    The UPTET exam is scheduled to take place in two sessions, with the morning session (10 am to 12.30 pm) reserved for the candidates appearing for the 'Primary' level exam, and the afternoon session (2.30 pm to 5 pm) reserved for the 'Upper Primary' level exam.

    It is expected that the result of the UPTET exam will be announced on 20 November. The answer key for the exam will be uploaded on the official website a day after the exam takes place.

    UPTET 2018 is scheduled for November 4, 2018. The entire exam is being conducted by Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB). Here are the four steps to register- online registration, payment of fees, uploading documents and downloading confirmation page.

    The exam fees have to be paid by the candidates by October 5. Please don't forget to take a print out of the processed application forms. It has to be taken before 6 PM on October 6. The application form needs to be preserved for future reference. For more details log on to upbeb.org.

    Read more about:

    uttar pradesh registration

    Story first published: Thursday, October 4, 2018, 5:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 4, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue