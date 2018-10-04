UPTET 2018: Forms available only till today, how to register

New Delhi, Oct 4: Hurry! The application form for the UPTET 2018 registration will be available only till today. Registrations can be done on the official website.

The UPTET exam is scheduled to take place in two sessions, with the morning session (10 am to 12.30 pm) reserved for the candidates appearing for the 'Primary' level exam, and the afternoon session (2.30 pm to 5 pm) reserved for the 'Upper Primary' level exam.

It is expected that the result of the UPTET exam will be announced on 20 November. The answer key for the exam will be uploaded on the official website a day after the exam takes place.

UPTET 2018 is scheduled for November 4, 2018. The entire exam is being conducted by Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB). Here are the four steps to register- online registration, payment of fees, uploading documents and downloading confirmation page.

The exam fees have to be paid by the candidates by October 5. Please don't forget to take a print out of the processed application forms. It has to be taken before 6 PM on October 6. The application form needs to be preserved for future reference. For more details log on to upbeb.org.