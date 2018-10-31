UPTET 2018 Admit Card to be released today at this time

New Delhi, Oct 31: The UPTET 2018 Admit Card will be released today. Once released the same would be available on the official website.

The UPTET 2018 Admit Card will be released today in the afternoon. The admit card was originally supposed to be released on Tuesday, but the same was postponed and officials did not give any reason for the same.

UPTET is a qualifying examination for recruiting teachers in government primary and upper primary schools. The exams would be conducted on November 18 2018.

A total of 18,25,036 candidates have applied for the UPTET. At least 44,135 candidates were disqualified from appearing for the exam on account of ineligibility and duplicity. At least 81 per cent of the rejected candidates had applied twice or more. The UPTET 2018 Admit Card once released would be available on http://upbasiceduboard.gov.in/.