Upset with EVM, Jana Sena candidate damages EVM in AP

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Amaravati, Apr 11: A candidate of the Jana Sena was arrested after he damaged an Electronic Voting Machine in Andhra Pradesh. Polling is on for the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh.

Madhusudhan Gupte the candidate threw the EVM on the floor at the Guntakal assembly constituency at the Anantpur district, according to the police.

At the polling station at Gutti, he had expressed his displeasure with the polling officials as the names of the assembly and parliamentary constituencies were not displayed properly.

He is then said to have thrown the EVM on the floor, following which he was arrested immediately.