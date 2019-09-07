Upset over NE transfer, Madras HC Chief Justice quits

Chennai, Sep 07: The Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, Justice V K Tahilramani quit in protest against her transfer to the Meghalaya High Court.

Justice Tahilramani who assumed office as CJ of the Madras High Court was upset with the transfer to the Meghalaya High Court, which has a strength of just three judges. She made her decision known during a dinner with fellow judges of the High Court.

She had written to the Supreme Court to reconsider this decision. However the same was not considered following which she sent her resignation to the President of India. In a one line resignation, she requested the President to relieve her immediately.

The Supreme Court Collegium had said that the transfer was in the interest of better administration of justice.

After rejecting her request, the Collegium in a statement said, "the collegium has carefully gone through the aforesaid representation and taken into consideration all relevant factors. On reconsideration, the collegium is of the considered view that it is not possible to accede to her request. The collegium, accordingly, reiterates its recommendation dated August 28 for transfer of Justice VK Tahilramani to Meghalaya HC."