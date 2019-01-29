UPSEE exam: Steps to fill up UPSEE application form 2019

India

oi-Vikas SV

Lucknow, Jan 29: UPSEE Online Application Form 2019 has been made available on official website upsee.nic.in. UPSEE or the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Exam 2019 is scheduled to be held on April 21, 2019. The last day to fill the UPSEE 2019 application form is March 15, 2019.

Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Uttar Pradesh, conducts the state level entrance exam Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Exam (UPSEE) for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses offered by the university. The courses offered under UPSEE are B.Tech in Engineering and Agriculture, B.Arch, B. Pharm, Fashion and Apparel Design, Hotel Management, MCA, MBA and MAM. Lateral entry for Fashion Apparel Design and MCA is also available.

Click here for information brochure on UPSEE exam 2019 which has all the details.

UPSEE 2019 exam date; UPSEE 2019 result:

The last date of filling up the UPSEE 2019 application form is 15th March 2019 and the admit cards would be available for download from April 15, 2019. The last date to make corrections in the application form is April 3, 2019. The UPSEE 2019 results would be declared by last week of May 2019.

Click here to directly go to the online application form for UG courses.

Steps to fill UPSEE/UPTU 2019 application form:

Go to the upsee.nic.in .

. There will be an option called "Online Application form for UG Courses". Click on it and then click Apply.

Read instructions given on the page carefully and hit the Click here to proceed button.

On the next page fill all the required details very carefully.

The form will ask for personal details, Course and Exam city centre, Educations details, courses for which you are seeking admission. Fill all the details carefully and verify.

Choose a suitable password, security question and its answer.

Enter the security pin and press submit.

Check the checkbox before I Agree and hit the Final Submit. But please all the information carefully before clicking on Final Submit button.

You will get a confirmation page, click on yes, please do button.

For uploading Documents, candidates will have to upload the scanned copies of their passport sized image and signature.

Pay the fee by clicking on the Pay exam fee.

Download the confirmation page for future references. There will also be a registration number which you will have to keep carefully.