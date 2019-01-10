  • search
    UPSEE 2019: Exam date, application form and how to register

    Lucknow, Jan 10: UPSEE 2019 application form will lost likely be made available by the third week of January 2019. The tentative date from which the interested candidates would be able to register online for UPSEE 2019 in January 23. The candidates would be given about a month's time i.e. till the last week of February 2019 to enrol for UPSEE 2019.

    Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Exam 2019 would be conducted for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses offered by Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU). The courses offered under UPSEE are B.Tech in Engineering and Agriculture, B.Arch, B. Pharm, Fashion and Apparel Design, Hotel Management, MCA, MBA and MAM.

    UPSEE 2019 exam dates:

    UPSEE is not a single exam. There are 11 exams conducted by it for different courses. The exams for different courses are likely to begin from April 21 and would be conducted till May 5. UPSEE B.Tech and UPSEE MBA are most sought after courses. Students filling up the form should carefully read through the brochure of the course they wish to pursue carefully before applying.

    The application for would be available from January 20 onwards on upsee.nic.in.

    UPSEE 2019 exam admit card:

    UPSEE 2019 Admit Card will be release in the online mode on Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University's official website few days prior to the commencement of exam. The tentative date when the admit cards would be available is the first week of April 2019.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 10, 2019, 11:27 [IST]
