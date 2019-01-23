UPSEE 2019: Application form to be available from 2 pm today; How to apply

India

Lucknow, Jan 23: UPSEE 2019 application form would be made available online from 2 pm today at the official website upsee.nic.in. The last day to fill the UPSEE 2019 application form is March 15, 2019.

UPSEE or the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Exam 2019 is scheduled to be held on April 21, 2019. Click here for information brochure on UPSEE exam.

UPSEE is a state-level exam conducted by AKTU (Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University) to offer admission to candidates in various professional courses offered at UG and PG level. Through UPSEE exam, candidates can secure admission in about 841 institutions/ colleges affiliated to AKTU along with some other universities in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

UPSEE 2019 exam date; Admit Card and result:

The last date of filling up the UPSEE 2019 application form is 15th March 2019 and the admit cards would be available for download from April 15, 2019. The last date to make corrections in the application form is April 3, 2019. The UPSEE 2019 results would be declared by lat week of May 2019.

UPSEE 2019 application form: Steps to apply

Go to upsee.nic.in .

. On the right hand side under "Important links", a link to apply online would appear after 2 pm today.

At the time of form filling, candidates have to upload their recent photograph & signature in a JPEG format.

Fill up the application form, upload image and pay the fee online.

Take a printout of the filled application and acknowledgement.