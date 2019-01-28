UPSC to conduct CDS (I) exam on Feb 3, check details

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 28: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the Combined Defence Services (CDS) exam on February 3.

"Candidates are advised in their own interest not to bring any of the banned items including mobile phones/ pagers/ bluetooth or any valuable/costly items to the venue of the examination as arrangements for safe keeping cannot be assured," it said.

"Commission will not be responsible for any loss in this regard," it added later.

CDS exam is being for filling up 417 seats in in Indian Military Academy Dehradun, Indian Naval Academy Ezhimala, Air Force Academy Hyderabad-(Pre-Flying) 32 Training Course, Officers' Training Academy Chennai (Madras)- 111th SSC (Men) Course (NT) and Officers Training Academy Chennai-25th SSC Women (Non-Technical) Course.

CDS (II) will be notified in June and the exam will be held on September 8.