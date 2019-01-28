  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    UPSC to conduct CDS (I) exam on Feb 3, check details

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 28: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the Combined Defence Services (CDS) exam on February 3.

    UPSC to conduct CDS (I) exam on Feb 3, check details

    "Candidates are advised in their own interest not to bring any of the banned items including mobile phones/ pagers/ bluetooth or any valuable/costly items to the venue of the examination as arrangements for safe keeping cannot be assured," it said.

    "Commission will not be responsible for any loss in this regard," it added later.

    CDS exam is being for filling up 417 seats in in Indian Military Academy Dehradun, Indian Naval Academy Ezhimala, Air Force Academy Hyderabad-(Pre-Flying) 32 Training Course, Officers' Training Academy Chennai (Madras)- 111th SSC (Men) Course (NT) and Officers Training Academy Chennai-25th SSC Women (Non-Technical) Course.

    CDS (II) will be notified in June and the exam will be held on September 8.

    Read more about:

    upsc exams

    Story first published: Monday, January 28, 2019, 14:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 28, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue