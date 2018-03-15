UPSC recruitment notification 2018: How to apply for these government jobs

The UPSC recruitment notification 2018 is out. Hiring is on for several jobs and you can find out how to apply on the official website.

The UPSC which is the central recruiting body has advertised for 16 posts. Those candidates interested in applying could do so and fill the forms by March 29. According to official recruitment notification, the vacancy details are: 5 posts for Legal Officer (Grade-II); 1 each for the position of Translator (Burmese) and Translator (Dari/Persian); 4 each for the position of Stores Officer as well as Public Prosecutor, and 1 for Senior Lecturer (Textile Processing). More details are available on upsconline.nic.in and upsc.gov.in.

Qualification required:

Senior Lecturer: A bachelor's degree in textile processing or textile chemistry or Bachelor of engineering/technology in textile processing or textile chemistry from a recognized University/Institute or need to have Post Diploma in textile chemistry or textile processing from a recognised university/institute.

Legal Officer: A candidate must have master's degree in law with specialisation in international law and/or international relations or international organisations from a recognized university/institute.

Public Prosecutor: Interested candidates should have a bachelor's degree in law from a recognised university/institute along with basic knowledge of Microsoft Word.

It may be noted that the maximum age for the positions of Legal Officer (Grade-II), Translator (Dari/Persian) is 40 years, while the age limit for Public Prosecutor and Translator (Burmese) is 35 years. The candidates belonging to SC, ST and OBC category will get age relaxation as per the government rules.

The candidates would be selected on the basis of interview.

UPSC recruitment 2018: How to Apply

Go to upsconline.nic.in

Click on relevant link and enter the required details

Click the submit button once details are entered

Take a printout

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day