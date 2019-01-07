  • search
    UPSC recruitment 2019: Official notification for forthcoming exams

    New Delhi, Jan 7: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is likely to release the official notification for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) soon at upsc.gov.in. A detailed notification will be published in some of the same on the local newspapers on the website.

    Candidates who wish to appear for either of the two papers need to keep a tab of the official website for more update on the said exam. Before releasing. The NDA and NA (I) examination is likely to be conducted in the month of April (Based on previous years).

    • National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2019
    • Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2019
    • Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2019 through CS(P) Examination 2019

    Story first published: Monday, January 7, 2019, 14:11 [IST]
