    UPSC recruitment 2018-19: 13 vacancies for Specialist Gr-III, Veterinary Asst

    Bengaluru, Dec 28: UPSC recruitment 2018-19 notification has been released on official website for the recruitment of 13 vacancies at Union Public Service Commission. The candidate who is looking for Specialist Gr-III, Veterinary Assistant & Various Vacancies can apply online application on or before 11th January 2019.

    Organization Name: Union Public Service Commission
    Total Number of Posts: 13
    Post name: Specialist, Veterinary Assistant
    Job Location: All India
    Last Date To Apply: 10th January 2019

    Education Qualification:

    Specialist: A recognized Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) degree qualification included in the First Schedule or second Schedule or part II of the third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956). Holders of Educational Qualifications included in the Part II of the Third Schedule should also fulfill the conditions specified in sub-section (3) of section 13 of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956) and Post-Graduate Degree or diploma in the concerned speciality or super speciality, namely Doctor of Medicine (Medicine); or Doctor of Medicine (general medicine).

    Veterinary Assistant: Bachelor's degree in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry from a University included in the First Schedule or Second Schedule to the Indian Veterinary Council Act. 1984 (52 of 1984) with registration in the Veterinary Council of India or State Veterinary Council.

    Age limit
    Specialist: 40 years
    Veterinary Assistant: 38 years

    Salary Details: Rs. 15600 - 39100/- Per Month

    Application Fee
    SC/ST/PH/Women: No Fee
    Others: Rs. 25/-

    Online Submission Last Date : 10th January 2019

    Click here to apply

    Story first published: Saturday, December 29, 2018, 0:03 [IST]
