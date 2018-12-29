UPSC recruitment 2018-19: 13 vacancies for Specialist Gr-III, Veterinary Asst

India

Bengaluru, Dec 28: UPSC recruitment 2018-19 notification has been released on official website for the recruitment of 13 vacancies at Union Public Service Commission. The candidate who is looking for Specialist Gr-III, Veterinary Assistant & Various Vacancies can apply online application on or before 11th January 2019.

Organization Name: Union Public Service Commission

Total Number of Posts: 13

Post name: Specialist, Veterinary Assistant

Job Location: All India

Last Date To Apply: 10th January 2019

Education Qualification:

Specialist: A recognized Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) degree qualification included in the First Schedule or second Schedule or part II of the third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956). Holders of Educational Qualifications included in the Part II of the Third Schedule should also fulfill the conditions specified in sub-section (3) of section 13 of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956) and Post-Graduate Degree or diploma in the concerned speciality or super speciality, namely Doctor of Medicine (Medicine); or Doctor of Medicine (general medicine).

Veterinary Assistant: Bachelor's degree in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry from a University included in the First Schedule or Second Schedule to the Indian Veterinary Council Act. 1984 (52 of 1984) with registration in the Veterinary Council of India or State Veterinary Council.

Age limit

Specialist: 40 years

Veterinary Assistant: 38 years

Salary Details: Rs. 15600 - 39100/- Per Month

Application Fee

SC/ST/PH/Women: No Fee

Others: Rs. 25/-

Online Submission Last Date : 10th January 2019

