UPSC prelims 2019: IAS prelims, IFS prelims application process begins; how to apply

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Feb 19: UPSC IAS exam 2019 application process has begun and the candidates who want to appear for IAS/IFS prelims exam 2019 can apply on official website upsconline.nic.in. The UPSC has also released the IAS exam dates for 2019. The official notification of UPSC civil services and UPSC IAS exams 2019 has been released on upsc.gov.in.

The application process for UPSC civil services exam began today (February 19) and the last date to apply for UPSC IAS/ IPS/ IFS exams 2019 is March 18.

UPSC or Union Public Service Commission has announced on its official website that preliminary level civil services examination (CSE) 2019 will be conducted on June 2, 2019. The UPSE preliminary examination for Civil Services and Indian Forest Services (IFS) would be conducted together.

The UPSC recruitment consists of a three-level exam including prelims, main and interview. Candidates have to qualify all three levels. Only those candidates who clear the UPSC prelims exam can appear for the main exam. The main exam has 1750 marks while interview has 275 marks. The final selection would be based on Merit score of main and interview round combined.

For official notification of UPSC civil services exam 2019 Click here

For official notification of UPSC IFS exam 2019 Click here

Dates of UPSC Mains exam 2019:

UPSC civil services main exam will be conducted on September 20, 2019. UPSC IFS Mains 2019 would be conducted from December 1, 2019.

The UPSC prelims 2019 result would most likely be declared in August 2019.

Steps to apply for UPSC IAS/ IFS Prelims 2019:

Visit upsconline.nic.in

Five links in bold will appear on the page.

Click on the first one which says "ONLINE APPLICATION FOR VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC".

The page that opens now will give you two options - "Part-1 Registration" and "Part-2 Registration".

First click on part-1, a page with instructions to fill the form will appear. Read carefully and click on Yes at the bottom.

Now, fill up the information asked on this page and proceed as per instructions.

Once, part-1 registration is completed an id and password would be generated.

Use this to start part 2, and proceed as per instructions.

Save the final acknowledgement for future reference.