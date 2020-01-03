UPSC jobs in Intelligence Bureau notified

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 03: The UPSC has invited applications for the post of Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (Technical), Intelligence Bureau. More details are available on the official website.

The candidates who will get selected will be Paud as per the Level 10 in the Pay Matrix. The upper age limit is 35 years.

Candidates must have a Bachelor's Degree in Engineering. The job responsibility would include, Supervision of operation and maintenance of Communication

network/equipments, Maintenance & operation of Cyber Security/forensics

equipment and to undertake and supervise the operational work assigned. Supervision of maintenance and operation of audio, video and CCTV equipments. It would also include R&D work, dealing with electronics and telecommunication.

7th Pay Commission jobs: UPSC notifies latest vacancies

Candidates who are selected with be paid as per Level-10 in the Pay Matrix as per the 7th Pay Commission.