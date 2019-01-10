  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    UPSC invites application for National Defence Academy, Naval Academy Examination (I)

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 10:  Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited application for National Defence Academy and  Naval Academy Examinations. The candidates can apply online from 9th January 2019. The closing date is 4th February 2019.

    National Defence Academy cadets. PTI file photo
    National Defence Academy cadets. PTI file photo

    Education Qualification
    For Army Wing of National Defence Academy: 12th Class pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

    For Air Force and Naval Wings of National Defence Academy and for the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme at the Indian Naval Academy: 12th Class pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent with Physics and Mathematics conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

    Selection will be based on the Written Exam and Interview.

    Age limit: Only unmarried male candidates born not earlier than 02nd July 2000 and not later than 1st July 2003 are eligible.

    Click here for notification

    Read more about:

    upsc indian navy national defence academy

    Story first published: Thursday, January 10, 2019, 11:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 10, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue