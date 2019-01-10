UPSC invites application for National Defence Academy, Naval Academy Examination (I)

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Jan 10: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited application for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examinations. The candidates can apply online from 9th January 2019. The closing date is 4th February 2019.

Education Qualification

For Army Wing of National Defence Academy: 12th Class pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

For Air Force and Naval Wings of National Defence Academy and for the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme at the Indian Naval Academy: 12th Class pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent with Physics and Mathematics conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

Selection will be based on the Written Exam and Interview.

Age limit: Only unmarried male candidates born not earlier than 02nd July 2000 and not later than 1st July 2003 are eligible.

Click here for notification: