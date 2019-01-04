UPSC Indian Forest Services (IFS) Main Result 2018 declared on upsc.gov.in

By Smriti Pathak

New Delhi, Jan 4: The UPSC Indian Forest Services (IFS) Main Result 2018 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The exams were held by the Commission from December 2 to 10 2018.

The candidates will be required to produce the original certificates in support of their claims pertaining to age, educational qualifications, community, Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) and other documents such as TA Form, etc. at the time of their Personality Test, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) said in a statement.

Personality Test of these candidates in IFS is likely to commence from January 28, 2019 onwards, the Commission said in the statement.

Personality Tests will be held in the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069.

The candidates who are not able to download e-Summon Letter for Personality Test, should immediately contact the office of the Commission through letter or on Phone Nos. 011-23385271, 011-23381125, 011-23098543 or Fax No. 011-23387310, 011-23384472 or by email on (skindo-upsc@gov.in). More details are available on upsc.gov.in.