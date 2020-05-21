  • search
    UPSC Exams: New calendar to be announced after June 5 meeting

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 21: The Union Public Service Commission held a special meeting to review the situation after the third phase of the nation-wide restrictions, due to COVID-19. Taking notice of the extension of several restrictions, the Commission decided that it will not be possible to resume examinations and interviews, for the present.

    The Commission, however, took note of the progressive relaxations being announced by the Central Government and various States and has decided to review the situation once more, after the fourth period of lockdown.

    With a view to giving some clarity to candidates of various examinations and interviews, which have been deferred over the last two months, the Commission will issue a revised schedule of examinations in its next meeting to be held on June 5, 2020. Details of the new calendar of examinations will be published on the UPSC website, after the Commission's meeting on June 5, 2020.

    Story first published: Thursday, May 21, 2020, 8:38 [IST]
