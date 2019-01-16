  • search
    UPSC Combined Medical Services Exam 2018 final result declared: Details here

    New Delhi, Jan 16: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final result of the Combined Medical Services (CMS) exam 2018.

    Commission has recommended 440 candidates for the final recruitment for the posts of Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways, Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Service and Assistant Medical Officer in Indian Ordnance Factories Health Service.

    Candidates who had appeared for the selection interview and examination can check the result on the official website upsc.gov.in.

    Candidates need to log into upsc.gov.in and download the pdf list of candidates recommended for appointment to the above-mentioned posts. Moreover, the Union Public Service Commission had conducted the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2018 on July 22 and later a personality test was conducted during November to January 2019 to shortlist the best candidates for the positions.

    UPSC CMS Exam Results 2018: How to check

    • Log on to the official website, upsc.gov.in
    • Click on the link, "Combined Medical Services Examination, 2018 >> Final Result"
    • PDF file list of selected candidates will be displayed
    • Check your name and other details
    • Download and take print out of the same for future use.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 16, 2019, 16:24 [IST]
