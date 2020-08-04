UPSC Civil Services Result 2019: Rahul Modi gets 420 rank

New Delhi, Aug 04: The UPSC Civil Service Final Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website. In a hilarious coincidence, a candidate named Rahul Modi, has bagged 420 rank.

Roll number 6312980 possesses two biggest political rival leaders in India, in his name has left everyone amazed.

Given his higher ranks, Rahul Modi will likely make it to Central Services Group.

A total of 829 candidates have been recommended for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among other civil services, it said.

Pradeep Singh topped the civil services examination 2019. Jatin Kishore and Pratibha Verma have secured second and third positions respectively, the Commission said without sharing further details of the toppers.

The civil services examination is conducted annually in three phases -- preliminary, main and interview -- to select candidates for the country's premier civil services.