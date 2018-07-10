UPSC Civil Services Prelims Results 2018 likely to be declared today: How to check

New Delhi, July 10: UPSC Prelims Result 2018 is likely to be declared on July 10 (today) by the Union Public Service Commission.The results once declared will be available on the official website.

While the results are expected on July 15, officials have said that the date of the result would be announced today.The Union Public Services Commission had conducted the UPSC Prelims 2018 exam on June 3, 2018 at 73 exam centres across India. Approximately 3 lakh candidates appeared for the exam this year.

The UPSC Civil Services main examination is expected to be conducted on October 1, 2018.

According to both experts and candidates, UPSC had this year also maintained its usual nature of being "unpredictable" about the questions. The UPSC Civil Services Prelims exam was organized in two parts with Paper-I being conducted in the morning and Paper-II conducted in the afternoon. Candidates need to clear the 66 marks cut-off in Paper-II, after which on the basis of their Paper-I scores they are selected for the mains. The results once declared will be available on upsc.gov.in.

How to check the UPSC Prelims Result 2018:

Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in

Click on the tag 'UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2018'

Enter required credentials and click on 'submit'

Download your UPSC Prelims Result 2018 and take a print out of it for your future reference.