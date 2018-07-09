UPSC Civil Services Prelims Results 2018 date, likely to be announced today

New Delhi, July 9: The UPSC Civil Services Prelims Results 2018 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

While the results are expected on July 15, officials have said that the date of the result would be announced today. Last year, UPSC CSP exam was held in June 18 and the results were released on July 28.

According to reports, around 3 lakh candidates appeared for the preliminary examination of the coveted central government services jobs.

The UPSC Civil Services main examination is expected to be conducted on October 1, 2018.

According to both experts and candidates, UPSC had this year also maintained its usual nature of being "unpredictable" about the questions. The UPSC Civil Services Prelims exam was organized in two parts with Paper-I being conducted in the morning and Paper-II conducted in the afternoon. Candidates need to clear the 66 marks cut-off in Paper-II, after which on the basis of their Paper-I scores they are selected for the mains. The results once declared will be available on upsc.gov.in.

