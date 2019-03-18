UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2019: Registration closes today, apply before 6 pm

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

UPSC civil services exam 2019: The Last date to apply online for for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination 2019 will be closed on Monday (18 March 2019).

The online registration of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had begun from February 19, 2019.

A total of 896 vacancies have been announced in the official notification including 39 vacancies reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability Category.

Also Read | UPSC Civil Services 2019: Apply for over 986 posts in IAS & IFoS before March 18

The candidates can submit their applications online till 6.00 pm on Monday.

As a part of UPSC Prelims Online Registration 2019, all such candidates who have completed Part-1 of UPSC Online application process are advised to complete Part-II and submit the application, immediately to avoid last minute rush. Around 986 posts will be recruited this year out of which 896 posts to be filled through Civil Services Exam 2019 and 90 Posts through Indian Forest Service Exam 2019.

UPSC Civil Services (IAS) & IFoS Prelims 2019 Notification was issued by the UPSC in the month of February 2019, while the IAS Prelims 2019 registration was started from 19 February 2019.

Candidates who qualify the UPSC CS Prelims 2019 examination would then be required to appear for the Main examination. Admit cards for the UPSC CSE Prelims 2019 would be released in the month of May. Tentatively, the e-Admit Cards are released about 3 weeks before the examination.