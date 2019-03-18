  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2019: Registration closes today, apply before 6 pm

    By
    |

    UPSC civil services exam 2019: The Last date to apply online for for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination 2019 will be closed on Monday (18 March 2019).

    The online registration of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had begun from February 19, 2019.

    UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2019: Registration closes today, apply before 6 pm

    A total of 896 vacancies have been announced in the official notification including 39 vacancies reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability Category.

    Also Read | UPSC Civil Services 2019: Apply for over 986 posts in IAS & IFoS before March 18

    The candidates can submit their applications online till 6.00 pm on Monday.

    As a part of UPSC Prelims Online Registration 2019, all such candidates who have completed Part-1 of UPSC Online application process are advised to complete Part-II and submit the application, immediately to avoid last minute rush. Around 986 posts will be recruited this year out of which 896 posts to be filled through Civil Services Exam 2019 and 90 Posts through Indian Forest Service Exam 2019.

    UPSC Civil Services (IAS) & IFoS Prelims 2019 Notification was issued by the UPSC in the month of February 2019, while the IAS Prelims 2019 registration was started from 19 February 2019.

    Candidates who qualify the UPSC CS Prelims 2019 examination would then be required to appear for the Main examination. Admit cards for the UPSC CSE Prelims 2019 would be released in the month of May. Tentatively, the e-Admit Cards are released about 3 weeks before the examination.

    More upsc NewsView All

    Read more about:

    upsc examinations

    Story first published: Monday, March 18, 2019, 13:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 18, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue