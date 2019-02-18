UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2019: Apply online from tomorrow for IAS/ IFS exam 2019

New Delhi, Feb 18: Union Public Service Commission, UPSC will release online application forms for UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2019 from tomorrow i.e. February 19, 2019. As per the calendar published on the official website, the online application forms and notification will be available on 19 February 2019.

All those candidates who are going to appear this year for UPSC Prelims 2019 for Civil Services and Indian Forest Service (IFS) Exam 2019 have to mark the date on the calendar. So, that the candidates could apply for the exams on the time.

As per the calendar, the last date of online registration for UPSC Civil Services 2019 Exam Notification and UPSC IFS (Indian Forest Service) Exam 2019 is 18 March 2019 and both preliminary exams are scheduled to be held on 2 June 2019.

All those who will qualify the preliminary exam will be able to appear in the main exam which will be conducted later this year. After the mains, qualified candidates will have to appear for interview followed by document verification of the qualified candidate. As per the sources, the UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2019 will be held on 20 September 2019 and UPSC IFS Mains Exam 2019 will be held on 1 December 2019.

UPSC Prelims 2019 exam: Important dates

Start of online application: February 19, 2019

Last date to apply online: March 18, 2019

Date of Preliminary Examination: June 2, 2019

UPSC Mains exam 2019 dates



Civil Services 2019 Main examinations are scheduled to commence from September 20, 2019

IFS Mains 2019 would be conducted from December 1, 2019