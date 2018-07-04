UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2018 Results expected on this date

New Delhi, July 4: The UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2018 Results will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The expected date of the results is July 15 2018. As per the previous trends, the results are usually declared within 40 to 45 days from the date of the examination.

The official notification of UPSC Civil Services Examination 2018 or CSE 2018 confirms that the UPSC CS Main Examination would be conducted in the month of September 2018. The UPSC Main examination 2018 would be conducted on Septemter 28, 29, 30 and October 6, 7. The results once declared will be available on upsc.gov.in.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day