UPSC civil services exam result declared: Here's what the toppers said

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Apr 5: The UPSC declared the civil services final examination results on Friday. The UPSC said a total of 759 candidates (577 men and 182 women) have been recommended by the Commission for appointment to various services like IAS, IPS, IFS etc.

Kanishak Kataria secured the top rank in the UPSC final exam results announced on Friday evening. He was followed by Akshat Jain and Junaid Ahmad in the top-three. Srushti Jayant Deshmukh, who secured the fifth rank, was the topper among women.

" It's a very surprising moment. I never expected to get the 1st rank. I thank my parents, sister and my girlfriend for the help and moral support. People will expect me to be a good administrator and that is exactly my intention," rank 1 Kanishak Kataria told ANI.

Kataria belongs to SC category and qualified the examination with mathematics as his optional subject. He is a B.Tech (Computer Science and Engineering).

Topper among women, Srushti Jayant Deshmukh, said clearing the IAS exam was her childhood dream. Deshmukh, a B.E.(Chemical Engineering) from Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya, Bhopal, is the topper among the women candidates securing an overall fifth rank, the statement said.

"UPSC exam is a long journey where you are committed for 1-1.5 years. My parents, family, friends and teachers supported me, so the credit goes to them. I had decided that my first attempt is my last attempt and I was determined to clear it in one attempt," Deshmukh told ANI.