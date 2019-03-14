UPSC Civil Services 2019: Apply for over 986 posts in IAS & IFoS before March 18

New Delhi, MAr 14: UPSC Civil Services 2019: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued the UPSC Prelims 2019 notification for the dates of UPSC Civil Services (IAS) & IFoS Prelims 2019. There are 986 vacancies in total which have been notified in the UPSC's notification.

The online registration process is already going on since February 19, 2019 and it will close on March 18. Candidates who have completed Part-1 of application form are advised to complete Part-II and submit the application.

This year, 10% quota to the Economically Backward Classes will be provided in all central government jobs as per the Government Announcement. All those who are falling under EWS are required to get their EWS Certificate by 1 August 2019.

Important Dates UPSC Civil Services (IAS) & IFoS Prelims 2019

Commencement of submission of online application: 19 February 2019

Last date for submission of online application: 18 March 2019

All those candidates who will qualify for the preliminary exam will be allowed to appear in the main exam, conducted later this year. After mains, qualified candidates will have to appear for an interview followed by a document verification. The UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2019 is expected to held on 20th September 2019 and UPSC IFS Mains Exam 2019 will be held on 1st December 2019.

Around 986 posts will be recruited this year out of which 896 posts to be filled through Civil Services Exam 2019 and 90 Posts through Indian Forest Service Exam 2019.