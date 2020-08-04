UPSC Civil Service Final Result 2019 declared: Direct link to download

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 04: The UPSC Civil Service Final Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The commission has released the list in order of merit, candidates based on the result of the written part of the exam conducted by UPSC in 2019 and the interviews for personality test in February to August 2020.

Appointments to the various services will be made in accordance t the number of vacancies available with the due consideration to the provision contained in the rules for the examination. The results are available on https://www.upsc.gov.in/exams-related-info/final-result

Direct link to download UPSC Civil Service Final Result 2019:

https://www.upsc.gov.in/exams-related-info/final-result