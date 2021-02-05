UPSC Civil Service Exam 2020: Centre tells SC, it will give extra chance to those who missed last chance

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 05: The Centre has told the Supreme Court that it would give an extra chance to those candidates who missed their last attempt for the UPSC Civil Service exam in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The court was hearing a plea filed by Rachna Singh, an aspirant, who sought an extra attempt in the UPSC exams for those candidates who had their last attempt in the preliminary exam held in October 2020 and missed it due to the pandemic.

The Civil Services preliminary exam was held on October 4 2020. The exam which was originally scheduled for May was postponed due to the pandemic.

7th Pay Commission: Check latest job offer by UPSC

In September 2020, the Supreme Court had directed the Centre and the UPSC to consider granting an extra chance to candidates who otherwise have their last attempt in 2020, with a corresponding extension of the upper age-limit.

The Department of Personnel and Training had informed the court that the issue regarding the grant of an extra attempt to last chance candidates was under consideration. On January 22, the Centre said that it was not in favour of granting another chance. Now the Centre has told the SC that it will give an extra chance.