    UPSC CISF assistant commandants recruitment exam: Admit cards released

    New Delhi, Feb 13: UPSC CISF assistant commandants recruitment exam's admit card has been released on official website upsc.gov.in. The deadline to download the admit card for the UPSC exam to recruit assistant commandants (executive) in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is March 3rd, 2019, 4:00 pm.

    UPSC CISF assistant commandants recruitment exam

    UPSC CISF recruitment 2019: Selection process, eligibility criteria

    Candidates have to first pass the written test, followed by a physical and medical standard test as well as a personality test. Candidates can check the detailed notification at upsc.gov.in. Candidate must be under 35 years on August 1, 2019. There is a relaxation of five years for the candidates belonging to SC/ST category.

    How to download UPSC CISF exam 2019 admit cards:

    • Visit upsc.gov.in.
    • A page will open with five options. Click on the last one which says "e-Admit Cards for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC"
    • Click on UPSC CISF ACS Admit Card 2019 - download button.
    • A page will open with exam terms and conditions, click on yes.
    • In the next page, select whether to download admit card by roll number or CISF No.
    • Entre roll number, date of birth, captcha code and click on next.
    • Download the UPSC CISF assistant commandants exam 2019 admit card.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 13, 2019, 23:59 [IST]
