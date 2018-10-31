  • search

UPSC CDS I 2019 Notification released on upsc.gov.in, exam on Feb 3

    New Delhi, Oct 31: Union Public Service Commission, UPSC released the official notification for Combined Defence Service, CDS I Exam 2019 today, 31 October 2018.

    Official notification has been released for Combined Defence Services (CDS) exam for admission to Indian Military Academy Dehradun, Indian Naval Academy Ezhimala, Air Force Academy Hyderabad-(Pre-Flying) 32 Training Course, Officers' Training Academy Chennai (Madras)- 111th SSC (Men) Course (NT) and Officers Training Academy Chennai-25th SSC Women (Non-Technical) Course.

    A total of 417 vacancies will be filled up through CDS (I) 2019. Online applications can be submitted till November 26, 2018 at upsconline.nic.in. UPSC will conduct the CDS (I) exam on February 3, 2019.

    Aspirants can visit the official site of UPSC and apply before 26 November 2018.

    The written examination will be conducted on 3rd February 2018 across the nation. As per reports, the results will be out in March 2019.

    Wednesday, October 31, 2018
