UPSC CDS I 2018 declared, steps to check

The UPSC CDS I 2018 results have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

More than 8,261 candidates have qualified for the interview round to be conducted by the Service Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence, for admission to (i) Indian Military Academy, Dehradun 146th Course commencing in January, 2019 (ii) Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala, Course commencing in January, 2019 (iii) Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course (205 F(P)) commencing in February, 2019 (iv) Officers Training Academy, Chennai 109th SSC Course (NT)(for Men) commencing in April, 2019 and (v) Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 23rd SSC Women (Non-Technical) Course commencing in April, 2019. The results are available on upsc.nic.in.

How to check UPSC CDS I results 2018:

Go to upsc.nic.in

Click on the result link

An online PDF will open

Download results

Take a printout

