UPSC CAPF final result 2018 declared, here is how to check

Posted By:
    New Delhi, July 2: The UPSC CAPF final result 2018 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

    The result is based on the written examination, conducted on July 23, 2017 and interviews for personality test, conducted from May 7 to 17, 2018. The merit list contains the names of all those who have been selected for appointment to the posts of Assistant Commandants (Group A) in the Central Armed Police Forces viz. Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

    A total number of 170 candidates have been recommended. The Commission also has a 'facilitation counter' near the examination hall building in its campus. They can obtain any information /clarification regarding their examination/recruitment on working days between 10 am to 5 pm in person or over telephone numbers, 011-23385271/ 23381125. The results are available on upsc.gov.in.

    How to check UPSC CAPF final result 2018:

    • Log on to upsc.gov.in
    • Click on the result link
    • A PDF file will open displaying the roll numbers and names of the selected candidates
    • Download results
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Monday, July 2, 2018, 7:02 [IST]
