UPSC 2020 Exam date to be announced on May 20

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 04: The UPSC 2020 Exam date will be announced on May 20. More details will be available on the official website.

The new exam date for the civil services preliminary exams 2020 will be announced on the 20th of this month.

In view of the prevailing lockdown restrictions, including social distancing norms, it was decided that dates for all interviews, Examinations and Recruitment Boards, where candidates and advisers are required to travel from all parts of the country, will be reviewed from time to time.

Any rescheduling in these examinations, if necessitated by the evolving situation, will be notified on the website of the UPSC. Deferment notices have already been posted for the Combined Medical Services Examination, the Indian Economic Service and the Indian Statistical Service Examination 2020. Dates for the CAPF Exam 2020 will also be notified on the UPSC website. The National Defence Academy(NDA-I) Examination has already been postponed till further intimation. A decision on the NDA -II Examination will be posted on June 10, 2020, the scheduled date for its notification.