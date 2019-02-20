  • search
    New Delhi, Feb 20: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of 986 IAS, IFS and other all India services. Candidates
    can apply from 19.02.2019 and before 18.03.2019.

    UPSC 2019: Apply for Civil Services exams

    Candidates are required to apply Online by using the website https://upsconline.nic.in. Detailed instructions for filling up online applications are available on the above mentioned
    website. Brief Instructions for filling up the "Online Application Form" given in Appendix-II.

    Education Qualification: Applicants who have completed Bachelor Degree or equivalent from a recognized Institute.

    Also Read | ONGC jobs 2019: Recruitment of 737 Technical Assistant Posts

    Age Limit:

    Minimum Age: 21 Years
    Maximum Age: 32 Years

    Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Exam, Interview and Personality Test.

    Application Fee:

    General/OBC Candidates : Rs.100/-
    All Other Candidates(SC/ST/Ex-s/Female) : Nil

    Click here for Notification1 For IAS

    Click here for Notification 2 For IFS

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 20, 2019, 16:17 [IST]
