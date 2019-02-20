UPSC 2019: Apply for Civil Services exams

New Delhi, Feb 20: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of 986 IAS, IFS and other all India services. Candidates

can apply from 19.02.2019 and before 18.03.2019.

Candidates are required to apply Online by using the website https://upsconline.nic.in. Detailed instructions for filling up online applications are available on the above mentioned

website. Brief Instructions for filling up the "Online Application Form" given in Appendix-II.

Education Qualification: Applicants who have completed Bachelor Degree or equivalent from a recognized Institute.

Age Limit:

Minimum Age: 21 Years

Maximum Age: 32 Years

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Exam, Interview and Personality Test.

Application Fee:



General/OBC Candidates : Rs.100/-

All Other Candidates(SC/ST/Ex-s/Female) : Nil

