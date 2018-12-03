  • search

Uproar over Sabarimala issue continues in Kerala Assembly, House adjourned for fourth day

By
    Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 3: The Kerala Assembly has been witnessing massive uproar over the Sabarimala Temple issue and today the House was adjourned following the protests by the Congress-led opposition UDF.

    Today is the fourth day of the House proceedings to be disrupted over the contentious issue. On Friday, the Congress-led UDF disrupted proceedings in the Kerala Assembly for the third consecutive day.

    Uproar in Kerala Assembly (Image credit – Twitter/ANI)
    Uproar in Kerala Assembly (Image credit – Twitter/ANI)

    The third day of the session saw proceedings, which began at 9 am, lasting hardly 22 minutes after Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan disallowed the opposition demand to suspend all business during the question hour and take up the adjournment motion on the Sabarimala issue.

    Also Read | Vijayan trains gun at Sangh Parivar, says won't let Sabarimala become Ayodhya

    Sreeramakrishnan had on Friday expressed his disspointment over the way the opposition had been behaving in the assembly and told the opposition that it was flouting all the accepted norms of the legislature and was behaving irresponsible.

    UDF MLAs have been showing placards and raising slogans demanding withdrawal of Section 144 (prohibitory orders) in Sabarimala Temple complex and protection of faith of pilgrims.

    Tensions are high in Kerala as row over the entry of women devotees inside Sabarimala temple continues to remain at the centre of massive protests. In November, at least 69 people were arrested by the police for violating Section 144 in temple vicinity even as the BJP and Congress warned the LDF government against initiating actions against the genuine devotees.

    Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in the Kerala Assembly on Wednesday (November 28), said that the prohibitory orders now in place at the temple town will not be withdrawn.

    Story first published: Monday, December 3, 2018, 11:23 [IST]
