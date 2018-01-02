UPPSC Samiksha Adhikari, Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari Recruitment begins

UPPSC Samiksha Adhikari, Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari Recruitment has begun. Recruitments would be made to the UP Secretariat and Board of Revenue as well.

Online registration for this process is mandatory. Graduates in the age group of 21-40 are eligible to apply. The last date to submit applications is January 30 2017.

Those with Bachelor's degree in Commerce with Accountancy can apply for the posts. Graduates with Hindi Literature or Sanskrit Literature as one of the Subjects/ with Arabic Literature or Persian Literature or Urdu Literature as one of the subject are also eligible. "O" Level certificate awarded by the DOEACC Society is also one of the key criteria of eligibility.

total of 465 vacancies are available for recruitment out of which 5 are under special recruitment (Backlog) and only scheduled caste category candidates of U.P. State are eligible for it.

'Male candidates who are married and have more than one wife living and female candidates who have married a person already having a wife, shall not be eligible unless the Hon'ble. Governor has granted an exemption from this condition,' clarifies the recruiting body regarding the marital status of the applicants.

