    UPPSC RO Result announced, how to check

    New Delhi, Dec 15: The UPPSC RO Result has been announced. The UPPSC Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer (RO and ARO) or Samiksha Adhikari and Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari results are available on the official website.

    UPPSC RO Result announced, how to check

    The UPPSC RO and ARO prelims exams were conducted by the commission on April 8 2018. More than 5 lakh candidates appeared for the exams. The results are available on uppsc.up.nic.in.

    How to check UPPSC RO result:

    • Go to uppsc.up.nic.in
    • Click on the "List of candidates selected for Samiksha Adhikari and Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari main exam" from the homepage
    • Check for roll number
    • Download results
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Saturday, December 15, 2018, 7:00 [IST]
