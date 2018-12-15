UPPSC RO Result announced, how to check

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 15: The UPPSC RO Result has been announced. The UPPSC Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer (RO and ARO) or Samiksha Adhikari and Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari results are available on the official website.

The UPPSC RO and ARO prelims exams were conducted by the commission on April 8 2018. More than 5 lakh candidates appeared for the exams. The results are available on uppsc.up.nic.in.

How to check UPPSC RO result:

Go to uppsc.up.nic.in

Click on the "List of candidates selected for Samiksha Adhikari and Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari main exam" from the homepage

Check for roll number

Download results

Take a printout